British Airways Cancels Dozens Of Flights After IT Failure

British Airways has witnessed similar IT issues in the past too.

British Airways (BA) cancelled dozens of flights for the second consecutive day on Friday citing an IT failure. As per the BBC, at least 42 flights were cancelled today, due to the "knock-on effect of a technical issue", which caused the staff to be sent to wrong location. Around 16,000 passengers have been affected by the cancellations, the outlet further said in its report. On Thursday, the airline was forced to delay or cancel 80 flights at London's Heathrow Airport.

"While the vast majority of our flights continue to operate today, we have cancelled some of our short-haul flights from Heathrow due to the knock-on effect of a technical issue that we experienced yesterday," BA said in a statement on Friday.

Those affected have been offered the option to rebook an alternative flight or request a refund, the airline added.

BA also asked passengers to check the status of their flight before heading to the airport.

The cancellations come as UK enters its busiest day for air travel since 2019.

While most of these flights are departing from and arriving at Heathrow, passengers have also been unable to check-in online, as per the BBC.

After cancellation of flights on Thursday, BA had apologised to the passengers.

As per data firm Cirium, more than 11,300 flights are scheduled to depart from UK airports during the three-day weekend, which is equal to 2,000,000 seats.

BA has witnessed similar IT issues in the past too, notably in 2017, when 75,000 passengers were stranded over a holiday weekend.

The incident had angered social media users as well as BA frequent flyers and the airline had promised it would do better in future.