Bride Nearly Lifted By Giant Balloons During Wedding Photoshoot In Turkey

A wedding photoshoot took an unexpected turn when a bride nearly got lifted off her feet by a bunch of giant balloons as strong winds swept through the area. The dramatic moment was captured on camera as the woman struggled to maintain her balance during the shoot, reported NYPost.

The incident took place on October 26, when the bride-to-be was posing for wedding photographs beside the picturesque Bosphorus Strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Jam Press reported.

To complete the look, the woman was given a bouquet of oversized beige balloons as a prop for the photographs. However, the weather made the photoshoot difficult as powerful winds began pushing the inflatable decorations around, making it hard for her to remain steady.

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Things took a dramatic turn when a strong gust of wind hit the balloons directly, pulling the woman towards the seawall. The force was so strong that she appeared to be on the verge of being lifted into the air.

A photographer managed to grab the bride before she crashed into a building, preventing the situation from getting worse.

Despite the unexpected incident and the near miss, the bride was able to complete her photoshoot without any further trouble.