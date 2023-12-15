Brazilian Gospel Singer Pedro Henrique Collapses Onstage During Live Performance, Dies

Pedro Henrique was 30 years old.

Brazilian gospel singer Pedro Henrique collapsed and died onstage during a live performance on Wednesday, and the whole incident was caught on camera. Mr Henrique was 30 years old. According to the New York Post, he was performing at a private event in Fiera de Santana, Brazil, when he collapsed. An official cause of death has not been released. However, according to reports, it is suspected that the singer suffered a heart attack.

A video of the tragic incident showed Mr Henrique interacting with the audience as he approached the front of the stage before falling backwards and crashing to the ground. "At Feira de Santa in Bahia, during a live broadcast, he had a massive heart attack and died on stage," an X user wrote while sharing the footage of the incident.

According to TMZ, Mr Henrique was rushed from the concert venue to a nearby medical clinic, where he was pronounced dead. Following this, his record label, Todah Music, shared a touching tribute to the singer alongside a black-and-white photo of him performing on Instagram Thursday.

"Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to all. An only son. A present husband and a super dedicated father," the post in Portuguese read. "The songs in your voice will not die and your legacy will remain through your wife, your little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of your voice!" it continued.

"We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep. The Christian music segment is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning. See you soon dear brother!!! See you soon!" the post concluded.

Mr Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his 2-month-old daughter, Zoe. According to the outlet, his burial and wake will take place in the city of Porto Seguro, where the singer was born. He lived in Guarulhos, Sao Paulo.

In a separate post, Mr Henrique's record label also noted that it was an "emotionally difficult day". They then posted a collection of black-and-white clips of the singer performing. "In homage to our beloved Pedro Henrique" was written over the top in Portuguese.

"We thought carefully if it would be appropriate to share anything today," the caption of the post read. "We're feeling the loss and remembering special moments by Peter's side - his contagious joy, his enchanting voice, his smile full of love and light," it said.