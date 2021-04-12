Prince Philip Sustained Queen In 'Extraordinary' Elizabethan Age: UK PM

Boris Johnson was addressing parliament for the first time since Prince Philip's death (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed Prince Philip on Monday for sustaining Queen Elizabeth with love throughout an "extraordinary Elizabethan age", addressing parliament for the first time since the Duke of Edinburgh's death.

"He provided one particular service that I believe we in the House (of Commons) know in our hearts was the very greatest of all: In the constant love he gave to Her Majesty the Queen, as her liegeman of life and limb, in the words he spoke at the Coronation. He sustained her throughout this extraordinary second Elizabethan age, now the longest reign of any moment in our history," Johnson told lawmakers.

