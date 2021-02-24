Boeing 777: Engine Maker Will Conduct Inspections Ordered By US Regulator

The company said the fan blades would be examined using Thermal Acoustic Imaging inspection

Plane engine maker Pratt & Whitney said Tuesday it will carry out inspections as ordered by the US Federal Aviation Administration on 125 planes with engine blades similar to those that recently failed on a Boeing 777 aircraft.

The company said the fan blades would be examined using Thermal Acoustic Imaging (TAI) inspection "to confirm airworthiness."

"Pratt & Whitney is coordinating all actions with Boeing, airline operators and regulators. The safe operation of the fleet is our top priority," the company said in a statement.

