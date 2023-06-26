Bear Grylls Tweets Picture Wearing 'Lungi', Hints At Next Guest

The host of jungle survival programme 'Man vs Wild', shared a picture from the Scottish Highlands

Bear Grylls' latest tweet teasing his next guest has left fans surprised after the British television adventurer chose to wear an unusual attire as he posed in the wilderness.

The host of popular jungle survival programme 'Man vs Wild', shared a picture of himself in the Scottish Highlands wearing what appears to be a lungi as he asked his followers to guess who his next guest was.

"Snapshot from an epic @RunningWildwBG Scottish adventure... coming soon! @DisneyPlus @NatGeoTV guess the guest I was taking? Long hair, British and a true icon. #adventure #stateofmind #nevergiveup," the tweet read.

The post which has gathered 106K views was flooded with guesses by eager fans, most of whom were quick to comment on the adventurer's unique outfit.

"That looks like a Lungi!" a Twitter user pointed out.

Even as fans made their guesses, it remains unclear who would be the next celebrity to join Mr Grylls' adventure show.

According to reports, the survivalist has been in talks with actor Priyanka Chopra and cricketer Virat Kohli to join him on the reality show Running Wild With Bear Grylls.

In the past, he has had several Indian personalities join him on the survival show including actors Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh. In 2019, the adventurer embarked on a journey to explore Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Recently, Mr Grylls also shared a throwback picture from the episode showing him and the prime minister in a blue raft.