'Baseless And Boring': Prince Harry And Meghan Markle After South Park Roasting

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not filing a lawsuit after being mocked by South Park. Their spokesperson told Newsweek that the allegations of the animated show's creators "may have legal ramifications" for spoofing the royals are "baseless and boring".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were mercilessly mocked in an episode of South Park. The royal couple were depicted as the "Prince and Princess of Canada" on a "worldwide privacy tour".

After the roast, there were speculations doing the rounds that the royal couple might take legal action.

US royal commentator Kristen Meinzer told Newsweek, "I highly doubt Meghan and Harry are suing a satirical cartoon that famously ridicules everyone. If anything, they'll know they're in good company with other decent people who've been raked over the coals by the show."

"For example, South Park has repeatedly ridiculed Al Gore and his efforts to combat climate change," she said.

Adding: "They made fun of Steve Irwin for being killed by a stingray just a few weeks after his death."

"They've never been a bastion of good taste, and they've absolutely been offensive, but again, they're also a cartoon, not a news outlet-and Harry and Meghan are unlikely to take a cartoon to court."

There were reports that Meghan Markle was left upset after the episode.

In the episode, a fictional royal couple storms out of an interview with "Good Morning Canada" after the host says: "Isn't it true, sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?"

The interviewer added, "Well, I just think some people might say that your Instagram-loving b**** wife actually doesn't want her privacy."