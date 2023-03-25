Banks 'In Pretty Good Shape': Biden To Investors Amid Banking Crisis In US

Joe Biden assured investors that banks 'in pretty good shape' in US amid recent turmoil.

US President Joe Biden sought to reassure investors on Friday, saying banks are "in pretty good shape" after recent turmoil in the financial sector that dragged down stocks.

"The banks are in pretty good shape," he told a news conference during a visit to Ottawa. "I think it's going to take a little while for things to just calm down, but I don't see anything on the horizon that is about to explode."

