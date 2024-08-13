Bangladesh Army Chief On 'Giving Shelter' To Some Leaders Of Sheikh Hasina's Party

Bangladesh's Army Chief Gen Waker-Uz-Zaman on Tuesday disclosed that they have given shelter to some influential people of the ousted Awami League government to prevent any attack or extrajudicial action against them.

Speaking at Rajshahi Cantonment, where he met with officials of the army, police, and administration, Gen Zaman said they gave shelter to those people irrespective of their party affiliation, opinion and religion, the Daily Star newspaper reported.

"If there is any allegation against them, any case is filed, they will be punished. But of course, we don't want any attack or extrajudicial action (against them). We have given them shelter because of the threat to their lives," he said in response to a query.

His comments came on a day when former law minister Anisul Huq and Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment affairs adviser to the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, were arrested in Dhaka.

Former foreign minister Hassan Mahmud and ex-state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak were arrested last week at the Dhaka airport while attempting to flee the country after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following deadly protests against her government.

According to reports, several top leaders and lawmakers of Hasina's Awami League and cabinet ministers have left the country. Several other ministers left their official or private residences and are believed to be hiding in safe places.

Asked about any possibility of a counter-revolution, the army chief said he had no knowledge of it.

Asked about any pressure from foreign nations regarding the situation, he replied in the negative. "... this is a unique situation. Everyone understands it. There has been some discussion over the minority issue. A total of 30 minority-related attacks have taken place in 20 districts," he said.

"We are looking into the incidents. We will bring the criminals to book," he added.

"The situation has become normal. But the police are still in trauma. Once it's over, the police will be able to perform their duties properly again," the army chief said.

"Police have already started working in different police stations. We are giving protection to the police. When they start functioning fully, the situation will become normal. Then we will return to the cantonment," he added.

"We will provide all-out help to the government. The government wants some reform, and to hold a free and fair election. We will provide all sorts of assistance in this regard," he said replying to another query.

The army chief said many looted arms of police have already been recovered. More will be recovered soon more in the days ahead.

