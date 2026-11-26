A massive fire broke out at an oil depot in Bangkok, with video from the area showing thick black smoke rising from the site in the eastern neighbourhood of the Thai capital's skyline. The fire at the Bangchak oil depot in the Bang Na district was caused by an explosion, following which authorities called nearby residents to evacuate the area.

"An explosion has occurred at the Bangchak oil depot. For their own safety, members of the public in the vicinity are urged to evacuate the area immediately," the Bangna District Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.

It did not give a cause of the explosion.

There were no immediate reports of casualties. Videos posted on social media showed flames rising high above the site, followed by plumes of thick black smoke.

According to a Thai Enquirer report, firefighters and rescue teams have been dispatched to the scene, while residents are asked to stay away from the area and follow official safety instructions. Students in the vicinity have also reportedly been evacuated.

The sprawling site in eastern Bangkok is run by Thai energy conglomerate Bangchak Corporation. With a listed capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, it is the fifth biggest in Thailand and the only one situated in an urban area.