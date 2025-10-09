As Israel, Hamas Reach Deal, What We Know About Remaining Hostages In Gaza

Israel and Hamas have agreed to phase one of the ceasefire deal, brokered by US President Donald Trump and other regional countries, in Gaza, two years after Benjamin Netanyahu launched arguably the deadliest bombardment of the 21st century on the 365 square kilometres strip.

The ceasefire and hostage deal may pave the way for permanent peace in the region and reconstruction of the Palestinian territory.

Where Are The Remaining Hostages?

US President Donald Trump's cease-fire plan, revealed last month, has called for the release of all Israeli hostages, living and dead, within 72 hours of Israel agreeing to the proposal. Some hostages were released in exchanges or freed during Israeli operations, while others died in captivity, with their bodies also returned. Israel currently reports that about 20 hostages remain alive in Gaza, alongside the remains of roughly 25 others.

Under Trump's plan, Israel would release 250 prisoners serving life sentences, plus 1,700 Gazans detained since October 7, 2023. The agreement also stipulates that for each Israeli hostage returned, Israel would release the remains of 15 dead Gazans.

After Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire, Trump claimed that all hostages, living or dead, would be released by Monday.

What We Know Of The Hostages

Videos released by Hamas have shown captives appearing frail and emaciated, raising concerns about their ability to survive much longer, as per The NY Times. Hamas officials have said that returning the bodies of the dead would take time, as they must first be retrieved from their burial sites.

Many hostages kidnapped on October 7 have already been freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails during two cease-fires earlier in the war. At least eight others were released through Israeli military operations. Investigations by The NY Times indicate more than three dozen hostages were killed in captivity.

Some were executed as Israeli forces approached, others were killed in Israeli airstrikes, and a few died in crossfire or were mistakenly targeted by Israeli soldiers. The circumstances around the deaths of several remaining hostages remain unclear.

Hamas May Not Be Able To Return The Bodies

Hamas may be unable to locate and return all of the remaining dead hostages in Gaza, a situation that could complicate efforts to negotiate a cease-fire, three Israeli sources told CNN.

The assessment is based on Israeli intelligence reports, messages from Hamas, and updates from mediators during ongoing negotiations.

Israel has demanded the return of all hostages, living and dead, as a condition for ending the war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet have reportedly known for months that Hamas may not know the location of some dead hostages. The US government is also aware as some hostages were held by Gaza factions outside Hamas's full control.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an attack on a music festival in southern Israel, taking roughly 250 people hostage. Since then, Israel's ongoing war in Gaza has killed over 67,200 Palestinians, according to its Health Ministry.