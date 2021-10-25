Aryan Khan Case LIVE: Anti-Drugs Body To Question Ananya Panday Today Again

Ananya Panday's questioning by the drug agency will continue today. (File)

Actor Ananya Panday's questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case will continue today. The 22-year-old actor has denied using drugs or helping Aryan Khan source them. The Bollywood star was summoned reportedly on the basis of two-year-old WhatsApp chats found on the phone of Aryan Khan, details of which have been leaked by the anti-drugs agency.

Ananya Panday's home in Mumbai's Bandra was raided by the anti-drugs agency and her laptop and mobile phones were seized. She was questioned for two hours on Saturday and around four hours on Friday.

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested following a drugs raid on a cruise ship party on October 2 and has been in jail since October 8. On Wednesday he moved the high court after a special court rejected his application for bail. The high court will hear his bail plea on October 26.

Here are the LIVE updates on Ananya Panday's Questioning: