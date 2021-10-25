Aryan Khan Case: 'Wait And Watch,' Says Sena Leader In Payoffs Charge Row

Sanjay Raut has sought police protection for the witness in the Aryan Khan case

A "wait and watch" tweet by Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut today hinted at more revelations in the Aryan Khan drugs-on-cruise case. The case, which has commissioned considerable interest with superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son being one of the accused, has also thrown up much dirt on top Narcotics Control Bureau officer Sameer Wankhede.

Witness Prabhakar Sail - who claims to be a personal bodyguard of KP Gosavi - the man seen in the viral photo with Aryan Khan - has made claims of massive payoffs involving Sameer Wankhede.

He claims he heard a conversation between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza on October 3 about a Rs 18 crore deal. KP Gosavi, the alleged private investigator who has gone missing, said they will have to give Rs 8 crore to Sameer Wankhede, Mr Sail said.

Lauding the courage of the witness, Sanjay Raut said the true face of the officials has been revealed.

The Sena leader requested the state government to provide police protection to the witness.

Mr Wankhede has told the Mumbai police that he is being framed.

NCB sources said Prabhakar Sail's allegations were made "just to malign the (agency's) image". The agency said in a statement that Prabhakar Sail being a witness in a case which is sub judice, has to "submit his prayer to the Honourable court rather than through social media"

Earlier, NCP's Nawab Malik had alleged Sameer Wankhede was in the Maldives during the lockdown and that he was targeting Bollywood personalities for an extortion racket.

Mr Wankhede told NDTV: "I have gone with my children, with proper permission and my own money."

Nawab Malik has also repeatedly claimed the NCB case is "fake" and was triggered by the centre to malign the Maharashtra government.

"Attempts were made to implicate certain people..." he said.

Aryan Khan is yet to receive bail in the case. No drugs were found on him. The agency has told the court that his WhatsApp chats indicate he was in touch with an international cartel carrying on the drugs trade.