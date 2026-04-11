2,760 Degrees Celsius, 40,000 Kmph: Artemis II Re-entry Had NASA On The Edge

Putting the Artemis 1 heat shield erosion fears behind, the Artemis II mission splashed down safely in the Pacific Ocean early on Saturday, bringing home four astronauts and entering a several firsts and records in the books of history.

Following a brief but nerve-wracking communications blackout during re-entry, mission commander Reid Wiseman's voice triggered relief that the astronauts were well on their way back home. "Houston. Integrity. We have you loud and clear," he said following a voice check from mission control.

Three Americans and one Canadian - Christina Koch, Victor Glover, Jeremy Hansen and Weisman - were on the historic 10-day voyage that aims to eventually install sustained presence on the Moon, including a base. It was the first lunar flyby in over five decades. But this only the first of firsts of this mission.

A Diverse Crew

The mission, which saw Koch being the first woman, Glover being the first person of colour and Hansen being the first non-American on a Moon voyage. NASA's Apollo missions in the 1960s and 70s has crews comprising white American men. And this comes even as the US President Donald Trump, in his radical cuts, dismantled diversity and inclusion policies at federal agencies.

The Artemis II crew.

Photo Credit: Reuters

4,000 Miles Ahead Of Apollo 13

The crew on board Artemis II became the farthest to travel away from the Earth, going over 6,400 kilometres farther that the 1970 Apollo 13 mission. They reached 4,06,771 kilometers away from the Earth in the flyby around the Moon. Though Hansen wants this generation to ensure the record is short-lived.

'Earthset', Eclipse, Meteorites And The Dark Side

Thousands of photographs now adorn the portfolio of images taken by the crew while on mission, among them a remarkable shot called the "Earthset", which shows the harsh crater-filled surface of the moon in the foreground and a delicate arc of the Earth in the background. The photo serves as a reminder of the "Earthrise", the first colour photograph to be taken from space on the Christmas Eve in 1968. It showed the illuminated Earth above the Moon's stark horizon, and continues to be one of the most iconic space photos.

Flashes of light visible to the crew were meteorite strikes on the lunar surface, while a solar eclipse from space appeared to them as Glover put it a sight "humans probably have not evolved to see what we're seeing". The Moon appeared to them as a black orb surrounded by a halo of light

Astronauts saw for the first time what only robots had captured - the far side of the Moon. The Artemis II mission flew at an unprecedented altitude of some 4,000 miles behind the Moon's far side.

The iconic "Earthset" image captured from the Orion capsule.

Photo Credit: NASA

Emotions Ran High

Among the mission's most heart-tugging scene was when the teary astronauts asked permission to name a pair of craters after their moonship and Wiseman's late wife, Carroll.

What Did The Astronauts Eat?

A menu comprising 189 items was available during their mission, including 10 different beverages like coffee and smoothies. Common food items included tortillas, nuts, barbeque beef brisket, cauliflower, macaroni and cheese, butternut squash, cookies, and chocolate.

Menu selections were developed with space food experts and the crew to balance calorie needs, hydration, and nutrient intake while accommodating individual preferences.

2,760 Degrees Celsius, 40,000 Kilometres Per Hours: Re-Entry Riskiest Part Of Mission

In a mission that saw smooth sailing over nine days, its tenth day brought the biggest and most keenly-watched challenge - a high-stakes re-entry into the Earth's orbit at speeds reaching 40,000 kilometres per hour and temperatures of 2,760 degrees Celsius.That is at the maximum a speed 30 times the speed of sound and temperatures half as hot as the surface of the Sun.

Ground control in Houston witnessed tensions as the Orion capsule became engulfed in red-hot plasma during peak temperatures, with all hopes pinned on the efficacy of the life-protecting heat shield during the six-minute blackout. Parachutes were deployed, Weisman's voice crackled through comms and appluase broke in the control room upon successful re-entry where the astronauts' families were also present

During the uncrewed 2022 Artemis 1 test flight to the Moon, a crucial heat shield eroded in unexpected ways, making the shield's charred exterior resemble the Moon. A steeper and shorter trajectory was mapped for the re-entry to reduce risks.

What The Mission Achieved

"We are back in the business of sending astronauts to the moon, bringing them back safely and to set up for a series more," NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman said Friday from the recovery ship. "This is just the beginning."

Astronauts pictured inside the Orion capsule.

Photo Credit: NASA

As the first crewed flight for the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft, it paved the way for a US return to the lunar surface - this time with the ambition of establishing a sustained human presence there and laying the groundwork for future missions to Mars. Astronauts conducted tests to evaluate systems, procedures and performance in deep space. Manual and automated spacecraft operations were monitored, Orion's life-support, propulsion and navigation systems were evaluated, and scientific studies, like lunar surface observations and human health assessment, were conducted to prepare for future missions.

Further, the mission aimed to demonstrate emergency system capabilities and validate associated operations to the extent practical, such as abort operations and rescue procedures.

NASA is making these efforts as China works to send humans to the Moon by 2030. Thus far, Washington has relied on international partners in its lunar efforts -- including from Europe, Canada and Japan - though Trump's return to the White House has cast doubt on the program's collaborations in the future.

Not Without Issues

Though a first on a spaceflight, the toilet on the Orion capsule continued to malfunction. Further, the capsule's drinking water and propellant systems were hit with valve problems.

Path Ahead

Under the revamped Artemis program, next year's Artemis III will see astronauts practice docking their capsule with a lunar lander or two in orbit around Earth. Artemis IV will attempt to land a crew of two near the moon's south pole in 2028.