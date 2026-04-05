NASA's Artemis II Mission Astronaut Shares Stunning View Of Earth From Space, Says "There Are No Words"

In a moment that captured both wonder and history, an astronaut on NASA's latest Moon mission shared a simple yet powerful message while looking at Earth from space.

Reid Wiseman, a member of the Artemis II mission, shared a post on X, admiring the beauty of Earth, saying it's beyond words.

He wrote, "There are no words."

Astronauts on NASA's Artemis II mission fired up their engines Thursday night and headed for the Moon, breaking free from the limitations that have confined humans to Earth's orbit since the Apollo missions.

This marks the first time in more than 50 years that astronauts on a NASA mission will orbit the Moon, as the Orion spacecraft successfully completed its main engine burn.

Check Out The Post Here:

There are no words. pic.twitter.com/W7JRAN8JeJ — Reid Wiseman (@astro_reid) April 5, 2026

After activating the spacecraft's service module engine during a trans-lunar injection burn that lasted about six minutes on Thursday, Orion and its crew, Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, Christina Koch, and Jeremy Hansen, accelerated to leave Earth's orbit and begin their journey toward Earth's nearest celestial neighbour.