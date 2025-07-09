"Are You Still Talking About Epstein?" Trump Lashes Out At Reporter

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at a reporter after he asked US Department of Justice Special Counsel Pam Bondi about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, his possible ties to intelligence agencies and a missing minute of footage in the jail's CCTV from the night of his death.

Before Ms Bondi could respond, Trump interrupted, saying, "Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?" He snapped and expressed frustration that, despite years of discussion on the disgraced billionaire, the subject refuses to fade away. He said there were more pressing issues to focus on, like the great success and current tragedy in Texas. "It seems like a desecration," he added.

Later, Ms Bondi, referring to her February interview with Fox, clarified that the question she was asked was about the client list. "It's sitting on my desk to be reviewed, meaning the [Epstein] file, along with the JFK and MLK files as well," she added.

She added that tens of thousands of videos recovered from Epstein's property would never be released to the public, for they were related to child pornography.

When asked about a missing minute from the jail surveillance footage, she said they were trying to find it, adding that every day since 1999, the prison's ageing camera system reset automatically at the same time.

Billionaire Elon Musk has consistently cornered Trump on the Epstein issue and frequently questioned the lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the case. In a now-deleted X post, he claimed, "Donald Trump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public."

After the press briefing, Musk wrote on X, "How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?"

How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2025

In another post, he pointed out that no one from Jeffrey Epstein's network had been arrested, sharing a graphic that read, "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter: 0000".

He added, "What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested 'o'clock again."

What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

Jeffrey Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City in 2019. The officials have ruled his death a "suicide."