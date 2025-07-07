Musk's "Pedophile" Dig After Team Trump's New Report In Jeffrey Epstein Case

US President Donald Trump's former first buddy, billionaire Elon Musk, once again stirred the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, suggesting the Republican leader's name is among the sex offender's sealed files. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO posted an "arrest counter" on X to highlight that no arrests were made in the Epstein case after a Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) memo ruled his death as suicide.

"What's the time? Oh look, it's no-one-has-been-arrested-o'clock again," Musk wrote along with an image which read: "The Official Jeffrey Epstein Pedophile Arrest Counter: 0 0 0 0"

The post recalled Musk's earlier claim when he said that "Trump is in the Epstein files."

"That is the real reason they have not been made public," he said in a post on X in June. Musk later deleted the explosive allegation, saying he "went too far."

However, the questions surrounding Trump's name in the government's Epstein files have persisted because the President and the sex offender were acquaintances and neighbours who attended the same parties in the 1990s.

In a 2017 interview, Epstein even claimed that he was "Donald Trump's closest friend." But Trump in 2019 said he was "not a fan of Epstein" and hadn't "spoken to him for 15 years." He also claimed that he had barred Epstein from his golf resorts in the early 2000s.

New Report On Epstein File

Musk's latest post came shortly after the Trump administration's new memo, obtained by Axios, that concluded that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had no 'client list' to use for blackmail. The probe also formally cemented that Epstein was not murdered, saying no evidence to prove that the sex offender died due to a third party's interference.

The report stated that no further charges would be filed against individuals linked to the infamous Epstein case. Epstein's former girlfriend and associate, and British socialite, Ghislaine Maxwell, is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking and related offences.