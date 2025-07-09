Elon Musk's Latest Attack On Donald Trump Over Epstein Files

It appeared they had buried the hatchet. There was a lull. And now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump are back to taking aim at each other. It is over the contentious Epstein Files, with the billionaire questioning the US President for withholding documents tied to a convicted sex offender.

Musk has also pledged to make exposing the scandal a "high priority", should his newly formed America Party make it big politically.

"How can people be expected to have faith in Trump if he won't release the Epstein files?" Musk posted on X on Tuesday.

Asked in the comments if "exposing the Epstein files rank high on the America Party's list," Musk responded with a "100" emoji.

This comes after renewed public interest in the long-suppressed Epstein files.

Earlier this week, the Justice Department (DOJ) memo said that "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted" regarding Epstein's death and associates.

They also said that despite a comprehensive review of materials seized from Epstein's Manhattan townhouse and private island, no "client list" was found.

During a White House press conference, Trump was asked about the Epstein client list but sidestepped the issue. Attorney General Pam Bondi also dismissed the matter. "He committed suicide," she said, while Trump responded to a reporter with, "You still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?"

Both Trump and Bondi previously pledged to expose Epstein's network. In February, Bondi claimed in an interview that the client list was "sitting on her desk."

The DOJ's new statement triggered swift backlash. Musk posted a meme of a clown applying makeup, saying, "There is no Epstein list."

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones also mocked the announcement, writing, "Next, the DOJ will say 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.' This is over-the-top sickening."

Musk once claimed without evidence that Trump was named in unreleased Epstein documents, but the post was later deleted, and Musk admitted he had "gone too far."

Months after they looked like the best corporate-political match, Musk and Trump's fallout was ugly and public. The two clashed over Trump's "tax and spending mega-bill," and Musk has since launched the America Party, vowing to disrupt what he calls the US's "one-party system."

Trump responded, saying: "I think it's ridiculous to start a third party.". "Third parties have never worked... So he can have fun with it, but I think it's ridiculous."

He also attacked Musk, calling him a "TRAIN WRECK" who had "gone off the rails."