Elon Musk Mocks US Justice Department Over Jeffrey Epstein "Client List" Claims

Billionaire Elon Musk and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have mocked the US Department of Justice (DOJ) following its announcement that no "client list" exists in connection with Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking case. The DOJ statement, issued Monday, contradicts earlier claims made by Attorney General Pam Bondi, who suggested such a list was "sitting on my desk."

DOJ officials now say a thorough investigation of Epstein's seized records, spanning more than a decade and involving materials from his Manhattan townhouse and Little Saint James island, found no such document.

The announcement drew a swift and scathing response.

Elon Musk shared a meme of a clown applying makeup, saying, "There is no Epstein list."

Alex Jones posted on X, "Next, the DOJ will say 'Actually, Jeffrey Epstein never even existed.' This is over-the-top sickening."

Musk, who has had a public feud with President Donald Trump in recent months, previously suggested, without evidence, that Trump was mentioned in unreleased Epstein files. The post was later deleted, and Musk admitted he had "gone too far."

The Justice Department also revealed that it will not release any further materials from the Epstein case, citing the extremely sensitive nature of the evidence, which includes over 10,000 videos and images, many involving child sexual abuse material or other pornography.

Pam Bondi previously cited the volume of evidence as a reason for delays in disclosure, claiming the FBI was reviewing "tens of thousands" of recordings involving "Epstein with children or child porn."

Trump, who campaigned in 2024 on promises to release all Epstein-related files, has offered few details since taking office. Asked in April about further disclosures, Trump responded, "I don't know. I'll speak to the attorney general about that."