"You'll Give Me A Child, Bi**h": Andrew Tate Accused Of Sexual Violence

Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate's former girlfriend, model Brianna Stern, has accused him of sexual assault and physical abuse during their relationship. According to the civil suit, filed in Los Angeles, Ms Stern claimed she was both physically and emotionally mistreated over 10 months. She has also sought a restraining order against Tate, The Independent reported.



Tate's legal team has denied the accusations. His lawyer, Joseph McBride, said the claims were financially motivated.



“We stand ready to defend Andrew fiercely in court, where the truth will expose this baseless scheme. Instead of seeking a private resolution, Ms Stern has chosen to air her false claims in the press, revealing her true motives: money and attention, not justice,” the English news outlet quoted him as saying.



According to court documents, Ms Stern alleged the incident occurred in March at the Beverly Hills Motel. The filing stated that an initially consensual encounter allegedly turned violent.



“Tate began verbally degrading Plaintiff as he routinely did — but this time it was much worse, more aggressive, and more violent. Tate then began to choke Plaintiff (Stern),” the lawsuit said.



The lawsuit added that Ms Stern cried and begged Tate to stop, but he allegedly continued choking her to the point where she nearly lost consciousness. It also detailed allegations that he struck her repeatedly and issued threats against her life.



“While doing so, Tate told her repeatedly that if she ever crossed him, he was going to kill her,” the court filing said.



Ms Stern reportedly sought medical treatment following the incident and was diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome. She filed the lawsuit after Tate left the United States.



The model has spoken publicly about the lawsuit, explaining her reasons for coming forward. She shared her statement on Instagram, saying, “The entire situation is very traumatic and extremely difficult. I considered many times just silently leaving Andrew and saying nothing, doing nothing, because I was scared, and it was honestly hard for me to accept that I was being abused. But I can now see that doing so would be the cowardly approach.”



The legal action also alleged a broader pattern of emotional abuse and manipulation. Ms Stern claimed she first met Tate in 2024 after travelling to Romania for a modelling job and was initially drawn to his apparent generosity. She alleged that his behaviour soon became controlling and abusive, describing how he would refer to her as his “property.”

"The last time I saw Andrew was on March 11, 2025 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The last words he said to me before I left the hotel were: 'Shut the f*ck up, bitch. You will never backtalk me. You are my property'," she said in a statement.



Here's Brianna Stern's complete statement:



Tate is currently facing additional legal troubles in multiple countries. Earlier this week, he reported to a police station in Romania following his return to the country. He and his brother, Tristan Tate, recently travelled to the US on a private jet after restrictions on their movement imposed due to a human trafficking investigation were lifted.



In Romania, the brothers are facing multiple charges, including human trafficking, sexual relations with a minor and money laundering. Another case, involving allegations of forming a criminal organisation to sexually exploit women, has been sent back to prosecutors.



Tate is also set to be extradited to the UK, where authorities in Bedfordshire have issued a European arrest warrant related to further allegations of rape and human trafficking, dating back to 2012-2015.