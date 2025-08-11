Who Was Anas Al-Sharif, Al Jazeera Journalist Killed In Israeli Strike On Gaza

Palestinian journalist Anas Al-Sharif was killed late Sunday in an Israeli strike on a tent sheltering press members outside Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital. The 28-year-old, a well-known correspondent for Al Jazeera Arabic, died alongside four colleagues.

Moments before his death, Mr Al-Sharif was reporting on intense Israeli "fire belt" bombardments in Gaza City. A final post on his X account, described as his "last will and testament," read, "If these words reach you, Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice... I have never hesitated to convey the truth as it is, without falsification or distortion."

Mr Al-Sharif reported extensively from northern Gaza. In his last message, he hoped to return to his family in Ashkelon but said, "God's will was supreme."

Who Was Anas Al-Sharif?

Born in Jabalia refugee camp, Anas Al-Sharif was a Palestinian journalist and videographer for Al Jazeera Arabic. He was known for his fearless frontline coverage from northern Gaza during Israel's ongoing war on Palestine.

He graduated from Al-Aqsa University with a degree in mass communication, specialising in radio and television. He began as a volunteer at Al-Shamal Media Network before becoming Al Jazeera's northern Gaza correspondent.

In November 2023, Mr Al-Sharif said he received phone calls from Israeli forces warning him to leave northern Gaza, along with WhatsApp messages and voice notes revealing his exact location. "Despite the threats, I will not leave the field. I will continue reporting from north Gaza," he said.

A month later, his 90-year-old father was killed in an Israeli airstrike on their Jabalia home.

In January this year, during live coverage of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, he removed his protective gear to celebrate as cheering crowds lifted him onto their shoulders.

For months, the Israeli military accused him of being a Hamas operative. These allegations, human rights groups and Al Jazeera said, were Israeli attempts to justify targeting journalists. The Committee to Protect Journalists urged global protection for him.

Al Jazeera called him "one of Gaza's bravest journalists."

He was married to Bayan Khalid and had two children - Sham and Salah.

Israeli strikes have killed over 200 reporters and media workers in Gaza since October 2023.