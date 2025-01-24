Amid Trump's Deportation Plans, Why Indians Are Quitting Part-Time Jobs

Indian students are quitting their part-time jobs post college hours for some extra money, for fear of getting deported. According to a report by The Times Of India, the students said that although such jobs are important to survive in the US, they cannot risk their future, more so since they have taken sizable loans to land a seat in a college in America.



This has been happening in the run-up to President Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20th since the new administration has indicated stricter immigration rules and tighter enforcements.

International students can work in the US on F-1 visas for up to 20 hours a week on-campus, but many students work off-campus at restaurants, gas stations, retail stores and more to cover essential expenses. However, students are giving up such jobs now to safeguard their future.

"I used to work in a small café after my college hours to cover my monthly expenses. I earned $7 per hour and worked six hours every day. "Though it was a comfortable arrangement, I quit last week after hearing that immigration authorities might crack down on unauthorised work. I can't take any chances, especially after borrowing $50,000 (Rs 42.5 lakh approx.) to study here", said Arjun, a graduate student in Illinois.

Similarly, Neha, a Master's student in New York, had her concerns. She said, "We've heard talk about random checks at workplaces. So, my friends and I have decided to stop working for now. It's hard, but we don't want to risk deportation or losing our student visa status. My parents have already sacrificed too much to send me here."

The students said that they will assess the current situation before deciding whether to restart their part-time jobs. Till that time, they would rely on either savings or borrowing from friends and family back in India.

Regardless, that would not be a sustainable solution. "I have already used up most of my savings and have started borrowing small amounts from my roommate. I don't know how long I can go on like this", said Rohan and he added that he feels guilty asking his parents for money, but he might have to do it soon to make ends meet.

This has also highlighted mental health concerns as students feel overwhelmed by their financial and emotional stress.

India has agreed to take in undocumented Indian nationals from the US, following policies that may lead up to the deportation of thousands. External affairs minister S Jaishankar has confirmed the same amid ongoing immigration deliberations, "I caution you about [the numbers] because for us, a number is operative when we can actually validate the fact that the individual concerned is of Indian origin," he said.

