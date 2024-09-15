Albert Einstein's 1939 Atomic Bomb Warning Letter Sells For Rs 32.7 Crore

Einstein's letter helped convince the U.S. government to expedite its research into nuclear fission

The letter that Albert Einstein penned in 1939, urging President Roosevelt to prioritize nuclear research, sold for a staggering $3.9 million at a recent Christie's auction. This letter, which played a pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb, was originally addressed to the US president, highlighting the grave potential of nuclear weapons and the urgent need for American involvement.

A Warning That Changed History

The original letter, now part of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Library's collection in New York, was Einstein's attempt to warn President Roosevelt that Germany might be developing nuclear weapons. In the letter, Einstein discussed recent breakthroughs in nuclear physics, noting that uranium could become "a new and important source of energy" and warning that this energy could be harnessed to create "extremely powerful bombs."

Einstein, along with fellow physicist Leo Szilard, had fled Europe due to the rise of Adolf Hitler. Feeling a sense of urgency, Einstein's letter helped convince the U.S. government to expedite its research into nuclear fission, leading to the Manhattan Project and the eventual development of atomic bombs.

Peter Klarnet, senior specialist in Americana, books, and manuscripts at Christie's, described the letter as "one of the most influential letters in history." Written in the summer of 1939, it set the stage for the nuclear arms race and changed the course of the war and human history.

According to Business Insider, the auctioned copy was the only one in private hands, previously owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who purchased it in 2002 for $2.1 million. Before that, it was part of publisher Malcolm Forbes' collection, acquired from Leo Szilard's estate.

Einstein's "Great Mistake"

Though instrumental in advancing the U.S. nuclear program, Einstein later expressed profound regret. He called his involvement in the development of nuclear weapons his "one great mistake." After the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, Einstein reportedly lamented, "Woe is me," recognizing the immense human suffering caused by these weapons.