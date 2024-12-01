10-Year-Old Indian-British Boy Scores IQ Higher Than Einstein And Hawking

A 10-year-old British boy, Krish Arora, recently made headlines for achieving an IQ of 162, surpassing the estimated scores of Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking, which are thought to have been around 160. This score places Krish in the top 1% of the most intelligent people globally. According to Metro, he has now been accepted into Mensa, 'a stimulating, intellectual and social society' and is also set to join the prestigious Queen Elizabeth's School in September, one of the country's top grammar schools.

Krish, who achieved a whopping 100% in maths, said the 11-plus exams were "too easy." Now, he's eagerly looking forward to starting at his new school, hoping it will provide a more suitable challenge for his exceptional abilities. He added, "Primary school is boring, I don't learn anything. All we do is multiplication and write sentences all day. I like to do algebra."

Krish, who lives in Hounslow, West London, is not only academically gifted but also excels in music, having won awards as a pianist. The 10-year-old genius has also been inducted into the prestigious Trinity College of Music's "Hall of Fame" for completing four grades in just six months. He currently holds a grade 7 piano certification, demonstrating his exceptional musical prowess.

Krish's impressive resume includes winning several musical competitions in West London, where he outshone contestants up to four years his senior. What's even more impressive is his ability to recite complex instrumentals from memory, without needing sheet music. His parents attest that he can recall entire songs on the piano using only his exceptional memory.

He said, "I don't get nervous to perform my music at these competitions because I know that I'm not going to mess up."

In his free time, Krish enjoys tackling challenging crosswords and puzzles. He's also a fan of the popular TV show 'Young Sheldon'. However, his true passion is chess. His parents, recognizing his talent, arranged for him to have a chess teacher. Now, Krish regularly outmanoeuvres his instructor, showcasing his exceptional problem-solving skills.

Krish's parents, Mauli and Nischal, both with engineering backgrounds, first suspected that their son might be a genius when he was just four years old. His mother, who works in IT, said, "The things he was doing when he was just four were far above what a four-year-old should be able to do. He could read fluently, his spelling was really good, and he has always loved and been good at mathematics. I remember just before he turned four, he sat with me for three hours and completed an entire maths book. He was doing decimal divisions at the age of four. When he was in year three, he got sent home with the curriculum for the entire year – he finished it in a day. Whatever he does he wants to excel."