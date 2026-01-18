Al-Qaeda Affiliate Leader Linked To December Attack In Syria Killed By US

US military forces on Friday killed an al-Qaeda affiliate leader linked to an Islamic State attack on Americans in Syria last month, US Central Command said in a statement on Saturday.

Bilal Hasan al-Jasim had "direct ties" to an ISIS gunman who killed and injured US and Syrian personnel on December 13 in Palmyra, Syria, Central Command said.

"The death of a terrorist operative linked to the deaths of three Americans demonstrates our resolve in pursuing terrorists who attack our forces," said Admiral Brad Cooper, the head of US Central Command, in a statement.

Since the December 13 attack, US forces have been conducting strikes in Syria, with the US military saying it has hit more than 100 ISIS targets.



