Airline Launches 'Adult-Only' Section On Flights. Here's What It Means

The "adult-only" zone is for people who want to work in a quiet environment.

An airline is offering an "adult-only" section on some routes to remove disruption of children's noises in flights for people travelling without families. According to The Hill, Turkish-Dutch leisure carrier Corendon Airlines plans to cater to passenger aged 16 and above who are seeking a child-free environment. Under the scheme, some seats will be reserved on the Airbus A350s used by the airline, the outlet added. These zones will be launched in November on flight between Amsterdam and Curacao - a Dutch Caribbean island.

"This zone on the plane is intended for travellers traveling without children and for business travellers who want to work in a quiet environment," a translated version of the airline's press release said.

If argued that these zones will also positively impact parents, who can "worry less about possible reactions from fellow passengers when their child is a bit busier or crying".

Corendon said the zone will be physically separated from the rest of the aircraft by walls and curtains, "creating a shielded environment that contributes to a calm and relaxed flight".

The front section of the aircraft will be utilised to create the "adult-only" zones with nine extra-large seats with additional legroom and 93 standard seats, the airline said.

These seats will cost an additional 45 euros ($49 or Rs 4,050) one way, while the extra-large seats will cost an extra 100 euros ($108 Rs 8,926).

Corendon Airlines is not the first-ever carrier to introduce such an innovative thing on the plane, it is likely the first carrier in the Netherlands.