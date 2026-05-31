After Vietnam, Indonesia To Buy India's Brahmos: What Makes It Special

India has signed a deal to export its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile to Vietnam, while a similar agreement with Indonesia is in the final stages, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said during his visit to Singapore.

Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, Singh said the Vietnam deal has already been signed, although it has not yet been publicly announced. He added that talks with Indonesia are nearing completion and that the agreement could be finalised soon.

"My understanding is that with both Indonesia and with Vietnam, the deal is in the final stages. In fact, for Vietnam, I understand that it has already been signed, probably not publicly announced, but it's already been signed," Singh said.

The deal with Vietnam is reportedly worth around Rs 5,800 crore. It includes coastal defence missile batteries, an initial batch of missiles, training and logistics support. Reports also suggest that Vietnam may later purchase the air-launched version of BrahMos.

The Philippines became the first foreign buyer of the BrahMos missile system after signing a deal worth nearly $375 million in 2022. Indonesia is expected to become the next country to acquire the missile once the agreement is finalised.

The development comes at a time when tensions continue to simmer in the South China Sea. Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines all have maritime disputes with China over parts of the sea. While China claims a large portion of the region, several Southeast Asian nations reject those claims.

Why Brahmos Is Special

BrahMos is considered one of the fastest cruise missiles in the world. It can travel at nearly Mach 3, which is about three times the speed of sound.

The missile can be launched from air, sea, or land. Its speed and accuracy are among its greatest strengths. It is considered an attractive option for countries concerned about maritime security because it can quickly strike enemy ships or key military installations.

These agreements are strategically significant for India as well. Since the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict, relations between India and China have remained tense. India hopes to increase its influence and strengthen its presence in the region.

Reports suggest that Malaysia and Thailand are also exploring the possibility of purchasing BrahMos missiles. If those deals materialise, several countries around the South China Sea could end up operating India's missile system.

India's defence exports reached a record high in the financial year 2024-25, and the government has set a target of increasing them to Rs 50,000 crore by 2030.