After Nobel Snub, Donald Trump Wants Prestigious Pulitzer For His "Writings"

US President Donald Trump, still holding grudges over missing out on the Nobel Peace Prize despite repeatedly claiming to have stopped multiple wars, has now made a pitch for another coveted honour, the Pulitzer Prize. Speaking at a South Carolina rally, the American commander-in-chief ranted on how he was denied the two honours, a subject he brings up frequently while insisting he doesn't mind that he didn't win.

The president claimed that the reporting journalists, who won Pulitzer Prizes for their coverage of the Russia investigation, were inaccurate.

"I didn't get the Nobel Prize. I didn't get the Pulitzer. I should have gotten the Pulitzer for writing, too," Trump said.

The Pulitzer Prizes are prestigious annual awards that recognise achievements in American journalism, letters, drama, and music. It's not clear what work of his writing he felt deserved the honour.

"The people that got it shouldn't have gotten it, you know? They got a Pulitzer Prize for their accurate and wonderful writing on the subject of Russia, Russia, Russia. But they had it wrong. They all had it wrong," Trump added, before circling back to his grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize snub.

He went on to tick through some of the things he has done since returning to the office, like his push to lower drug prices, and some goals for the rest of his term, such as expanding the death penalty.

Trump's Writings

Apart from his unhinged musings on his Truth Social platform, Trump has reportedly published nearly 20 books on business, strategy, and politics, frequently working with co-authors and ghostwriters.

Even before his political career began, Trump published his first book under his name in 1987. The book titled "The Art of the Deal" was written by ghostwriter Tony Schwartz.

Trump made a practice of hiring ghostwriters and co-authors to write his books. Works written by Trump himself include self-help books, personal finance books, political policy treatises, and autobiographies.