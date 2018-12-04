After Massive Protest, French Prime Minister Confirms Fuel Tax Suspension

Thousands in France thousands took part in a third weekend of "yellow vest" protests which have morphed from anger over fuel taxes.

World | | Updated: December 04, 2018 17:42 IST
"No tax merits putting the unity of the nation in danger," French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.


Paris: 

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday new concessions to "yellow vest" protesters, saying planned increases in the price of fuel would be suspended for six months.

"No tax merits putting the unity of the nation in danger," Philippe said in a televised address, adding that the anger on the streets "originates from a profound injustice: of not being able to live with dignity from one's work".

He added that any future protests should be declared in advance and "take place calmly".



