After Iran, Trump Wants US To Charge Toll On Ships For Hormuz Passage

US President Donald Trump, who is threatening to "take out the entire" Iran if it does not release its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, has suggested the United States may be looking to charge a toll on the passage of vessels through the strategic waterways. The US leader was responding to a question about whether he would end the war while Iran was continuing to charge tolls for passage, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) passed in peacetime.

"What about us charging tolls? I'd rather do that than let them have them?" he responded.

If the United States moves ahead with the move, it would likely require direct American military control over Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Indian Ocean and lies mostly within Omani and Iranian territorial waters.

Trump also declared victory in the ongoing war, reiterating his claim that Iran has been militarily defeated, despite Iran's sustained drone and missile attacks across the Middle East and its continuing blockade of Hormuz.

"We're the winners. We won, OK? They are militarily defeated. The only thing they have is the psychology of 'oh, we're going to drop a couple of mines in the water,'" he said.

"We have a concept where we'll charge tolls."

Trump's 'Ultimatum' To Iran

Trump's latest remarks came as he issued what he called a "final" ultimatum to Tehran to reopen the strait and agree to Washington's terms or face attacks against Iran's civilian infrastructure, including bridges and power plants. He told reporters that Iran could be taken out in one night, "and that night might be tomorrow night", warning Tehran it had to make a deal by his deadline or face the consequences.

Trump had earlier vowed to enforce a Tuesday night deadline for Iran to agree to a ceasefire deal or face broad attacks on power plants and other critical infrastructure.

Iran's Hormuz Stand

Some media reports have suggested that Tehan may already be charging a toll on some ships for allowing passage through the strait. Last month, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X, "The Strait of Hormuz situation won't return to its pre-war status.'

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also called for "new arrangements" to manage the waterway post war-- one that ensures safe passage for ships and protects Iran's interests.

"I believe that after the war, the first step should be drafting a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz," he told Al Jazeera in March.

"Naturally, this should be done between the countries that lie on both sides of the strait."