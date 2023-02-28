After 945 Days, Hong Kong Ends World's Longest Mask Mandate

Hong Kong was one of last places on Earth to mandate mask-wearing.

Hong Kong will stop requiring masks to be worn in public places from Wednesday, drawing to a close the prolonged Covid era that damaged its economy and standing in the world.

Masks will no longer be needed outdoors, indoors or on public transport, Hong Kong leader John Lee said at press briefing Tuesday.

The move comes as the government seeks to attract tourists and overseas workers to revitalize the finance hub. Next month will see Hong Kong host the biggest series of international events since often-violent protests in 2019 shut down much of the city, including a music festival, Art Basel and the Rugby Sevens tournament. Hong Kong had dropped most other pandemic restrictions by earlier this year.

"Time is ripe for mask mandate to be scrapped," Lee said.

People have been required to wear masks in all public places, including outdoors, from July 29, 2020. The rule is enforceable by fines of up to HK$10,000 ($1,275), with police regularly handing out HK$5,000 penalties on the spot for transgressors.

Hong Kong was one of last places on Earth to mandate mask-wearing. At one stage, masks were required even when exercising. The rule increasingly jarred with Hong Kong's push to move beyond the pandemic and lure visitors. As part of its Hello Hong Kong campaign, the city is giving away more than half a millionairline tickets starting from Wednesday.

Tourism numbers remain low. In January, passenger volumes at the Norman Foster-designed airport were a third of the level four years earlier. That compares with 77% for Singapore.

The past three years of global isolation have weighed heavily on Hong Kong's economy and reputation. The economy shrank 3.5% in 2022, contracting for the third time in four years. The population has fallen by a net 187,000 in the three years through 2022 as residents fled for other cities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)