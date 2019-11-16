Donald Trump's Attack On Ex-Ambassador Witness Intimidation: Adam Schiff

Democrats had accused Donald Trump of witness intimidation

The Democratic congressman leading the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said Trump's attack on former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch on Friday was part of a pattern of intimidating witnesses.

"This is a part of a pattern to intimidate witnesses, and it's also part of a pattern to obstruct the investigation. It was also a part, frankly, of the pattern to obstruct justice," Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters after Trump launched a Twitter attack on Ms Yovanovitch while she was testifying before the panel.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.