'An Epidemic We Can Control': Actor Matthew Mcconaughey On Texas Shooting

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, has shared a social media message addressing the mass shooting that occurred at Robb Elementary School which is in his hometown.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the tragedy, which happened today, has left at least 19 children and two adults dead and has been considered the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.

Addressing the incident, McConaughey took to his Twitter handle and wrote a lengthy statement condemning the shooting.

It read, "Once again, we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us. The true call to action is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, 'What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state and neighbourhood tomorrow?' We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo."

"This is an epidemic we can control, and whichever side of the aisle we may stand on, we all know we can do better. We must do better. Action must be taken so that no parent has to experience what the parents in Uvalde and the others before them have endured. And to those who dropped off their loved ones not knowing it was goodbye, no words can comprehend or heal your loss, but if prayers can provide comfort, we will keep them coming," the statement concluded.

The 'Interstellar' actor has a long history of activism and philanthropy in his home state, and last year even contemplated running for governor.

McConaughey has said he supports the Second Amendment but believes in common-sense gun laws, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He has called for a ban on assault-style weapons and for more comprehensive background checks.

