A Look At Major Cases Keeping Ex Pakistan PM Imran Khan In Jail

Imran Khan is facing a trial under anti-terrorism charges in connection with the May 9 violence (File)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted bail in a land corruption case on Wednesday, but will remain in prison on other charges.

The 71-year-old former cricket star who has been in jail since August last year has been convicted in four cases, of which sentences in two have been suspended.

Details of the convictions and some important cases follow:

State Secrets Case

Mr Khan is serving 10 years in prison on charges of making public a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan's ambassador in Washington in 2022, in what is commonly known as the cipher case. An appeal seeking to suspend the sentence is being heard by the Islamabad High Court.

Mr Khan has said the cable was proof of a conspiracy by the Pakistan military and U.S. government to topple his government in 2022 after he visited Moscow just before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington and Pakistan's military deny that accusation.

Unlawful Marriage Case

Mr Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, also known as Bushra Bibi, are serving seven-year jail terms after a trial court ruled that their 2018 marriage broke the law. An appeal against this case is being heard by a sessions court.

They were charged with not completing the waiting period mandated by Islam, called "Iddat", after Bibi divorced her previous husband. They signed their marriage contract, or "Nikkah", in January 2018 in a secret ceremony.

State Gifts Case

Mr Khan was handed jail sentences - one of 14 years and the other three years - in two cases pertaining to illegally acquiring and selling state gifts. Both sentences have been suspended by high courts while his appeals are heard.

Also known as the Toshakhana or state treasury case, Mr Khan and his wife are charged with selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession, which he received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

The gifts included diamond jewellery and seven watches, six of them Rolexes - the most expensive being valued at 85 million rupees ($304,000).

Abetting Violence

Mr Khan is facing a trial under anti-terrorism charges in connection with violence against the military and other state installations that erupted following his brief arrest in May last year.

A number of Mr Khan's supporters have been sentenced by military courts, but the case against Mr Khan is ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)