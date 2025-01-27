67 Indians Cheated, Trafficked Into Cyber-Scam Centres In Laos Rescued

They were cheated and trafficked into cyber-scam centres in the Bokeo province of Laos. The 67 Indians, who found themselves in the middle of a trafficking racket and were victims of abuse and criminal intimidation, have been rescued by the Indian Embassy in Laos.

The Indian Embassy in the South Asian country said they received a "request for help" from the victims and "promptly responded to all necessary assistance". The network was operating out of the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ) in Laos.

"A team of Embassy officials travelled to GTSEZ at once and worked closely with concerned Lao authorities to achieve the required procedures and paperwork to enable them to leave GTSEZ and travel to the Embassy in Vientiane. Their transport from Bokeo to Vientiane was also facilitated. Arrangements for their accommodation and food have been made by the Embassy, as needed," the Indian Embassy said.

Embassy of India rescues 67 Indian youth from cyber-scam centres in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone (GTSEZ), Lao PDR.

The Indian Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal, met the 67 Indians who were rescued and discussed the challenges they faced. Mr Agrawal assured "full safety and the Embassy's full support "as a matter of highest priority" for their safe return to India.

The India Office in Vientiane - the capital of Laos - are currently working closely with the concerned authorities for the completion of the rescued Indians' exit formalities after which they would be able to travel back home.

"We thank the Laos authorities for their cooperation. We have also requested action at their end against unscrupulous elements and the matter has been raised at the highest levels, the Embassy said.

The Embassy in Laos has so far rescued 924 Indians, of which 857 have already been safely returned to home.

"Indian youth who may have been promised a job in Thailand, but upon arrival there, are asked to travel by road to Chiang Rai close to Thai-Lao border, are cautioned that this is a sure indication that they are being trafficked to GTSEZ in Lao PDR. Once they arrive in GTSEZ, their passports may be taken away by criminal syndicates and they are made to sign a so-called 'work contract' in a foreign language which endangers them to exploitation," the Indian Embassy said.