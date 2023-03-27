5 Points On Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Accident Trial

Gwyneth Paltrow has claimed that Mr Sanderson crashed into her and filed a counterclaim, seeking just $1 in damages and attorney's fees. On Friday, she also testified she at first thought Mr Sanderson was sexually assaulting her during the 2016 encounter. Her lawyer called Mr Sanderson's claims "utter BS". According to the defence, the plaintiff already had vision and hearing problems and they were probably a factor in the collision.

The 50-year-old actor has claimed that the ski accident wasn't her fault. She said that the incident occurred when the man suing her ran into her from behind. Ms Paltrow has also accused Mr Sanderson of suing to exploit her fame for money.

However, the victim's lawyer called Ms Paltrow "reckless". "Distracted skiers cause crashes. [Paltrow] knew that skiing that way, blindly skiing down a mountain while looking up and to the side, was reckless; she knew that continuing to ski that way... she would crash into somebody below her," the victim's lawyer said.

In her testimony, Ms Sanderson's daughter alleged that the crash had caused a "personality change" in her father and cited an exchange between him and his granddaughter, where he "belittled" her while she was attempting to close a car door. However, Ms Paltrow's lawyers have said the alleged victim is exaggerating his injuries.