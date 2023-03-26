Ski Accident, $1 Lawsuit, Taylor Swift: Gwyneth Paltrow's Trial In 10 Points

Months after actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's sensational trial had the world glued to their phones, another Hollywood actor's soap opera-like trial is making headlines. After a week of stunning contradictions over a 2016 ski accident involving Academy Award winner Gwyneth Paltrow, here's what has happened in the case so far.

The case pertains to a 2016 ski accident where both parties, which are Ms Paltrow and 76-year-old Terry Sanderson, claim that the other caused the crash. Mr Sanderson claims he suffered a lasting brain injury and four fractured ribs due to the crash and is suing Ms Paltrow for $300,000.

For a “symbolic” $1, and attorney's fees that could run into thousands of dollars, Gwyneth Paltrow is counter-suing Mr Sanderson. Ms Paltrow was questioned in court if she was “good friends with Taylor Swift”' and if the damages that she was seeking was inspired by a 2017 sexual assault case involving Ms Swift where she sought $1 in damages.

When asked whether or not the damages she was seeking was symbolic, Ms Paltrow admitted that it was. “It's symbolic because the damages would actually be more,” she said before adding that his lawsuit was an “attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth.”

On day two of the trial, a camera that was placed directly in front of Ms Paltrow and her lawyer was found to be in violation of court decorum. The judge said, “I do see this as a violation, and I've asked that the reporter be told that this is now interrupting our proceedings. If it happens again, the reporter will be asked to leave.”

In her version of the incident, Ms Paltrow said that she initially thought she was being sexually assaulted, adding that it felt like they were "spooning" when the two fell to the ground.

Ms Paltrow's courtroom style has been a focal point in the trial, with several outfits featuring pieces from her own brand.

Mr Sanderson and his attorneys have offered an alternative narrative, claiming that the Goop founder “skied out of control”. Ms Paltrow denied that she ever engaged in “risky behavior” on a ski run with which she said she was previously familiar.

After an eyewitness with a different account of the crash than Ms Paltrow was brought in, she questioned the witness' accuracy and insisted that she was the one who was hit.

In a tearful testimony, Mr Sanderson's daughter alleged that the crash had caused a “personality change” in her father and cited an exchange between him and his granddaughter where he “belittled” her while she was attempting to close a car door.

Apart from the differing testimonies and heated exchanges, Ms Paltrow's courtroom style has been a focal point in the trial, with several outfits featuring pieces from her own brand. She used a $250 blue, leather notebook to hide her face from cameras.

The proceedings will resume on Monday with Mr Sanderson slated to testify. Ms Paltrow's team is also expected to bring in medical experts, ski instructors and her two children, Moses, 16, and Apple, 18.