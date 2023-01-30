5 Injured As 'Pro-Khalistan' Group Attacks Crowd In Australia: Report

One of the attackers was seen charging towards the crowd with a sword.

Five people were hospitalised after members of alleged pro-Khalistani groups attacked a crowd carrying the national flag in Melbourne, reported The Australia Today. "Another video of #Khalistan goons running a mock in #Melbourne's Federation Square Five injured one in Hospital," The Australia Today tweeted. After the video went viral, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the "anti-India activities" by pro-Khalistani in Australia.

I strongly condemn anti India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books.@ANIpic.twitter.com/xMMxNTQscc — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 29, 2023

"I strongly condemn anti-India activities by pro-Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books," he tweeted.

The Indians were seen running away to protect themselves from the attack while one individual threw an Indian flag on the ground.

Sarah L Gates, director of Hindu Human Rights Australasia, tweeted the video of a group of alleged pro-Khalistani supporters chasing a man who was carrying the Indian national flag.

"Khalistanis now sharing footage of a Khali mob approaching a lone Indian youth with Tiranga and assaulting them near Federation Square Khalistan Referendum. I hope @AusFedPolice will not turn a blind eye," tweeted Gates.

The Australia Today earlier reported that Indians in Australia had notified the Victoria Police that they had planned a protest at the Federation Square in Melbourne against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country.

Meanwhile, Australian Hindu Media tweeted that a sword-yielding Khalistani supporter was arrested by the police at Federation Square.

"Khalistani goon, armed with a sword, who attacked Indians holding the Tiranga - arrested by police at Khalistani event at Federation Square, Melbourne today," Australian Hindu Media tweeted.

Condemning the attack, the Victoria Police informed that as of now two people have been arrested. The two arrested men are in their 30s and have been issued a penalty notice for "riotous behaviour".

The attack comes days after Hindu temples in Melbourne were set on fire in a targeted attack.