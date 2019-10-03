4 Officers Stabbed To Death At Paris Police Headquarters, Attacker Killed

Paris Attack: Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on French police (AFP)

A man employed at police headquarters in central Paris stabbed four officers to death Thursday before being shot dead by police, sources told AFP.

Investigators suspect a workplace row sparked the deadliest attack on police in France in years. The attacker worked at the police building in an administrative capacity.

