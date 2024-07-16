Soldier Injured In Paris Knife Attack, Suspect Arrested: Cops

A soldier guarding a major Parisian railway station on Monday was injured in a knife attack by a man.

A soldier guarding a major Parisian railway station on Monday was injured in a knife attack by a man who was then arrested, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The soldier's life was not in danger, Darmanin said on X, while a police source told AFP that he had suffered a shoulder wound.

The attack at the Gare de l'Est station in northern Paris came less than two weeks before the start of the Olympic Games in the French capital.

"Thoughts to the soldier injured tonight at the Gare de l'Est," Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu wrote on X, paying tribute to the French troops protecting citizens.

He said the soldier was part of a special military operation to protect sensitive sites in Paris that was launched following the 2015 Islamist attacks on the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper.

