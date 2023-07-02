3 Bus Riders Injured By Flying Bullets During Shooting In US: Police

The New York Police is looking for the gunman.

Three women riding a city bus in Bronx, a borough of New York, sustained injuries in a shooting incident on Saturday, CBS News reported. Quoting witnesses, the outlet said that the incident took place after an argument between two men on East 156th Street in the Melrose section at around 3:30 pm (local time). One of the witnesses said that one man fired shots at another man who fled toward Tinton Avenue and East 156th Street.

While speaking to the outlet, eyewitness Mirtala Alvarez described the scene, saying, "He started shooting at him, like one after the other, bam, bam, bam, like five or six shots." A street vendor also recalled seeing a man running in that direction and sensing danger.

During the incident, bullets struck a Bx4 bus that was passing by on Westchester Avenue. A 57-year-old woman sustained a grazing bullet wound, while two 67-year-old women were injured by shattered glass when the bullets pierced the bus window.

"I saw a lady clutching her shoulder, and there was one or two persons... standing over her trying to give her first aid or something," the street vendor said.

Another witness told New York Post that a man in a red shirt, long shorts, and wearing a white headscarf and white mask parked his car near the site and opened fire.

"As soon as he jumped out of the car he started shooting," said the witness, adding, "I never saw anything like this in my life. It happened so fast."

Emergency services transported all three injured women to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover.

Richard Davey, President of New York City Transit, issued a statement condemning the incident and emphasising the need to address gun violence. "This is another reminder that gun violence has no place in this or any city, that it can victimize innocent bystanders, and we are grateful no bus passengers appear to have been seriously hurt," he said.

The police are currently searching for the gunman involved in the incident.

The latest gun violence incident comes just a day after a 5-year-old girl was shot and critically hurt at a vigil in the same area.