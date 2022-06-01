28-Year-Old Man Arrested In Buckingham Palace Grounds Told Staff He Wanted To See The Queen

The man has been charged with trespassing on a protected site on May 29. (File)

A 28-year-old man told Buckingham Palace staff “I want to see the Queen” before police arrested him for trespassing, DailyStar reported.

Face-tattooed Connor Attridge allegedly walked through the vehicle gate of the Royal Mews on Sunday night as it opened for an authorised car. He managed to breach the palace boundary after refusing to stop when challenged by a member of the household staff.

“I want to come in. I want to see the Queen," Mr Attridge said before being ushered out of the gate and arrested.

As per the media outlet, the 28-year-old, who has a facial tattoo reading “truly blessed,” appeared in the Westminster Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with trespassing on a protected site on May 29.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth II's Portraits Projected Onto Stonehenge Ahead Of Platinum Jubilee

Connor Attridge's arrest comes amid heightened security around Buckingham Palace in the run-up to the extended bank holiday to celebrate the Queen's 70-year reign. During the court hearing, prosecutor Leila Nahaboo-Osman said, “This is one of the most high-profile weeks in history, with it being the 70th anniversary.” Ms Leila said that the area where the defendant allegedly trespassed is “one of the most heavily guarded places in London.”

On the other hand, Daniel Mullin, the defendant, told the court that his client suffers from mental health issues. Mr Mullin said that the 28-year-old did not use “stealth” and had “no motive or desire to go further than he did.” “This was at worst reckless and at best an accidental offence,” he said.

As per DailyStar, Judge Nina Tempia adjourned the case to June 28 for the Crown Prosecution Service to obtain consent from Attorney General Suella Braverman, which is required in cases involving trespass on a protected site. Judge Tempia granted Mr Attridge bail with conditions, including a curfew monitored by electronic tag and exclusion from London, except to attend court.

Also Read | Meet The Indian-Origin UK Actor Part Of Queen Elizabeth's Bollywood Party

The incident comes as an extended bank holiday weekend for the Platinum Jubilee kicks off on Thursday with Trooping the Colour. The celebrations will end on Sunday with a Platinum Jubilee Pageant, followed by a party at Buckingham Palace.