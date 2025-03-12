50 Years Later, US Murder Mystery Solved Through Old Cassette Tape And Photo

A 1975 murder case of Maryland woman Roseann Sturtz has been solved, thanks in part to a decades-old cassette tape and a photograph of the victim. The cold case, which involved Sturtz's strangulation after meeting her attacker at a bar on August 24, 1975, remained a mystery for decades until Howard County police reopened the investigation late last year.

According to the New York Post, detectives uncovered evidence pointing to Charles William Davis Jr, a convicted killer already incarcerated, as the perpetrator. A key piece of evidence was a 1981 audio tape, in which Davis, then an inmate at Jessup Correctional Institute, discussed the murder in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Initially, Davis was unable to identify Sturtz from a photo taken several years before her murder. However, 44 years later, Howard County police Cpl. Wade Zufall reinterviewed Davis, showing him a more recent photo of Sturtz, taken just a month before her murder. This time, Davis recognized her and confessed to the crime, admitting that Sturtz was one of his victims.

Video footage from the interview reveals the moment when Davis is shown the photo of Sturtz. As he gazes at the image, he nods his head, and confesses to the crime.

Watch the video here:

"In November 2024, we were grateful to have all the case details, learned Roseann's actual date of death and receive the closure we have been praying for all these years — finally put to rest the answers we never had," Sturtz's family said in a statement through the police department.

According to Cpl. Wade Zufall, Davis confessed that he and Sturtz got into an argument after meeting at a bar, which ultimately led to her murder. Davis initially came under suspicion in 1981, when police analysed his previous victims and found similarities with Sturtz's case.

"His main reason why he wanted to talk to me … was he wanted to give closure to the family,” Mr Zufall said.

Although Davis cannot be charged with Sturtz's murder due to existing immunity agreements, he is currently serving a life sentence for other unrelated killings.