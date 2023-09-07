US Cop Caught On Video Kissing Woman And Climbing Into Police Car, Suspended

After the video went viral, the cop was pulled from active duty

A police officer in the US has been suspended after a video of him kissing a woman and joining her in the back of his squad car went viral across social media, the New York Post reported.

The video appears to show Prince George's County Police officer, identified as Francesco Marlett, embracing and kissing a woman next to his vehicle near a park. The woman then holds the officer's hand, and gets into the back of the vehicle, as he follows her inside.

Prince George's County Police officer in Maryland caught on video embracing and kissing an individual before entering a police SUV with her.



PGPD has launched an investigation. pic.twitter.com/iobAtRjXhm — BoreCure (@CureBore) September 5, 2023

The person who allegedly filmed the video told the Baltimore Banner that the cop and the woman stayed inside the cruiser for about 40 minutes before leaving the park separately. The video appeared to be filmed at Carson Park, right next door to the Oxon Hill High School, according to ABC 7News.

It remains unclear what the relationship between Mr Marlett and the woman in the video was, cops said.

After the video went viral on TikTok and other platforms, Mr Marlett was pulled from active duty Tuesday, the department said.

“His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues,” the department tweeted Tuesday evening.

This is not the first time he has run into trouble. In 2016, Mr. Marlett was suspended without pay after he was indicted for second-degree child abuse after allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend's child. He was also reportedly suspended for a month in May after being accused of domestic violence.