13-Month-Old US Girl Dies After Her Mother Accidentally Runs Car Over Her

Cops are investigating the incident

A 13-month-old girl died after her mother accidentally ran over her while moving her car in the US state of Arizona, NBC News reported. The tragic incident happened last Thursday near the family's Cottonwood home.

On July 6, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office got a call from a woman claiming ''she had run over her 13-month-old baby with her car.''

According to the news release, Jafria Thornburg was ''parked in a gravel area next to the residence" and "maneuvering the vehicle out of a tight space” outside their residence. She told police she thought she had placed her daughter in her car seat a safe distance away.

“While repositioning the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward which led to the infant suffering critical injuries. Medical personnel were performing life saving measures on the infant when YCSO arrived, but despite their heroic efforts, the child was pronounced deceased at the Verde Valley Medical Center,'' the sheriff's office added.

The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau is now investigating the incident. As of now, it's not known if the mother will be charged in connection with her daughter's death.

The girl has been identified as 13-month-old Cyra Rose Thoeming. A GoFundMe has been set up by her uncle, who described the little girl as ''a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met''.

He wrote, ''Cyra Rose Thoeming was a light in the world who brought smiles to everyone she met!!! You were better for having been in her presence. She was born on May 16, 2022. She passed away on July 6th, 2023, due to a terribly tragic automobile accident. In her short, beautiful life, she loved being outside, nature, playing with her family, animals, and the water. There isn't anyone who didn't smile their biggest after spending just a moment with her. It didn't matter how you felt, she would make your day better.

Any Donations will go directly to her parents for final expenses and will ease some of their burdens in this terribly trying time. There is never a good time for tragedies like this, but it couldnt have come at a worse time for her family.''