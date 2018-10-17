10 Killed In Gas Explosion At School In Crimea: Reports

Russia's RIA news agency reported that the blast was caused by a gas explosion. About 40 people were injured, the news agency said, citing emergency services.

World | | Updated: October 17, 2018 15:53 IST
The blast happened at a technical college that provides vocational training. (Representational)

Moscow: 

A blast at a school in the Crimean peninsula's port city of Kerch killed 10 people and injured dozens on Wednesday, Russian news agencies reported, citing sources.

The school where the blast happened is a technical college that provides vocational training to teenage pupils.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014, prompting international condemnation and Western sanctions. Kerch is the point on the peninsula where a bridge linking Crimea to Russia makes landfall on the Crimean side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin opened the bridge to road traffic in May this year, getting behind the wheel of a truck to drive it across the bridge.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

