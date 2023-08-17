10 Killed As Light Plane Crashes Into Street In Malaysia

Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motocycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane, police said.

10 people were killed in the plane crash in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur:

A light plane crashed into a street in Malaysia's central Selangor state on Thursday, killing eight people on board and two motorists on the ground, the local police chief said.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motorcycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane," Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim told AFP.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed, though it did not confirm any casualties.

It also said that a safety probe would be launched following the incident.

