Dashcam Captures Moment When Plane Crashed On Malaysia Street, Killing 10

Visuals from the crash site showed debris scattered around.

The terrifying moment a light plane crashed on a four-lane road in Malaysia was captured by a dashcam in a car which was scooting through the highway. Eight people on board the plane and two motorists on the ground were killed in the accident today.

The plane crashed on the ground and exploded, turning into a huge fire ball, the chilling clip showed. Soon, black smoke was seen billowing from the wreckage.

Dashcam footage shows final moments of the private jet crash in Malaysia. https://t.co/1rsoP7ALGx



Viewer discretion advised. pic.twitter.com/fo4Fqxu319 — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) August 17, 2023

Visuals from the crash site showed debris scattered around and houses could be seen in the background.

"For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists -- one in a car and one on a motorcycle -- also perished together with the eight on board the plane," police told AFP.

Johari Harun, a state assemblyman in central Pahang state in charge of housing and the environment, was among the plane passengers killed, they said.

The plane took off from the northern resort island of Langkawi and was heading to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, west of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia's civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two flight crew were on board the aircraft when it crashed.

"No mayday call was made," said civil aviation authority chief Norazman Mahmud.

Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim, a former member of the Malaysian air force, said he saw the plane flying erratically.

"Not long after that I heard a loud boom," he was quoted by news agency AFP.