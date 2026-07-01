Trump’s Income, Boosted By Lawsuit Settlements, Crypto Ventures, Crossed $2 Billion In 2025: Report

US President Donald Trump has earned at least $2 billion in personal income, since he took office in 2025, a new financial disclosure has revealed.

The bulk of his earnings came from cryptocurrency, which accounted for roughly $1.4 billion, the Washington Post reported.



The disclosure was put forward by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, which released a 927-page document outlining the president's financial holdings, as required by federal law.



Overall, Trump reported income of over $2.2 billion and assets worth at least $2.4 billion, as per Washington Post. The 79-year-old's assets are almost certainly valued more, since the federal disclosure forms state that only asset values in ranges that top out at “over $50 million” must be reported.



This leaves the full value of Trump's holdings unclear.



The report, released Tuesday, indicated that Trump's income increased substantially after he became the president again. In his 2024 financial disclosure, Trump reported assets worth over $1.6 billion and an income of more than $600 million.



The disclosure also showed that Trump earned $86.5 million in settlements from five separate lawsuits against Meta, X, ABC, CBS and YouTube.



Revenue also came from golf clubs and resorts, with $77 million in income from Mar-a-Lago alone.



Trump got almost $550 million from his ties to the startup World Liberty Financial, which was launched in September 2024. The Trump family had lent their support and name to the cryptocurrency platform, as per AFP.



Apart from that, the Republican leader earned $635 million in royalties due to a license agreement with Celebration Coins, $65 million from World Liberty Financial's equity sale as well as $196 million in net proceeds from a stablecoin transaction.



The report also highlights Trump's investment accounts buying and selling stocks of private prison company GEO Group, who is one of the largest contractors with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as per NBC.



Unlike earlier presidents, Trump did not divest his assets or put them in a blind trust before he assumed office. The Trump Organization has stated that the assets are managed by third-party financial institutions, with the trades being executed via automated technology.



Trump has faced bipartisan criticism for alleged conflicts of interest. However, the White House has denied all allegations.



“Neither the President nor his family has ever engaged — or will ever engage — in conflicts of interest,” White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly told Washington Post after the report was released. She called any attempt to engage in other narratives as “tired” and “false.”



Trump's disclosures stand in sharp contrast to Vice President JD Vance's, which were only at 17 pages.