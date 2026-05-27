Robinhood Launches AI Agents That Can Trade Stocks For Users

Robinhood is stepping deeper into artificial intelligence (AI) with new features that can change how people manage money and investments in the future. The popular stock trading platform recently announced plans to support AI powered trading agents that can make trades and handle certain financial tasks on behalf of users.

According to the Vlad Tenev led organisation, users will be able to create separate accounts for their AI agents and connect them to special digital wallets. The company says customers will still remain in control, with options to pause the system whenever they want. Users can also review trades before they happen, put spending limits or require manual approval before any purchase is made.

In a statement, Tenev said, “Our mission has always been to democratise finance for all, and now, that mission extends to AI agents.”

Robinhood explained that their AI agents are designed to help users complete shopping and regular tasks automatically based on instructions they provide in advance. Instead of constantly checking prices or searching online, users can tell the AI what they want and set conditions for when a purchase should happen.

For example, someone interested in limited edition sneakers can ask the AI to buy a pair only if the price drops below a certain amount. Food lovers can use it to book hard to get restaurant reservations as soon as a preferred time becomes available. Small business owners may also use the tool to purchase supplies while staying within a fixed budget or even secure a website domain name.

Robinhood said they're also adding several safety features to help users stay in control, like the fraud protection tools. If a trade or payment looks unusual, their support team can check the instructions given to the AI and compare them with the action that was actually taken. This can help users quickly solve problems or disputes.

The company also allows customers to choose manual approval settings, meaning every credit card purchase can require user confirmation before it is completed. AI agents can show users the details of a stock trade before it is completed, which gives them a chance to check everything before the transaction happens.